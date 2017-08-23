Bonnie Tyler tops download charts after solar eclipse

Have your say

Singer Bonnie Tyler has celebrated beating Justin Bieber after her hit single Total Eclipse Of The Heart topped download charts.

She played the 1983 track for passengers on board a cruise ship to mark the solar eclipse that was visible in the US on Monday.

It prompted a fresh wave of downloads, sending her to the top spot of the country’s iTunes download list and above the Purpose star.

The Welsh singer, 66, told ITV News At Ten’s Julie Etchingham: “It is crazy but it is great. And Justin Bieber is number two!

“I’m very happy to have been part of this. It has just been manic.”

She added that she was still amazed by the reaction to her famous song, 34 years after its original release.

Tyler was joined for the performance on board the Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas by American rockers Dnce.