Andy Murray Live charity event doubles money raised in second year

Andy Murray Live, the tennis event set up by the British No.1, has doubled the amount of money it has raised for charity in its second year.

The showpiece, set up by SSE in 2016 and held the Hydro in Glasgow, raised around £300,000 in its first year.

This year’s event, which saw Sir Andy Murray take on Roger Federer, raised over £700,000. The money will be shared among Unicef UK and Govan based Sunny-sid3up charities.

The event was screened live by Eurosport, while over two-million people watched the action through Facebook Live.

In addition to playing Federer, Andy also joined forces with his brother Jamie to take on Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami in the doubles match.

The contest would be interrupted by a welcomed cameo from Still Game characters Jack and Winston, played by Ford Kiernan and Paul Reilly.

The fundraising total was boosted by the addition of a glittering fundraising dinner around the show-court on the eve of the event. Will Young performed live and comedian Rob Brydon acted as MC and auctioneer.

Murray said: “It was always really important to me that this event should be for charity and so I’m really pleased we’ve been able to build on the success of last year and more than double what we raised in year one.

“Being able to support children and those in need is really important to me.The money raised will make a real difference in Scotland and around the world”

Mark Devlin, Unicef UK’s Chief Operating Officer said: “We are incredibly grateful to Andy for his continued support as a Unicef Ambassador to help children in danger.

Right now, children’s lives are at risk from sudden disasters, long running and overlooked conflicts around the world.

The money raised by Andy and his fans will help Unicef provide life-saving food, clean water and vaccines, as well as education and psychological support for children affected by conflict and disaster around the world.”

Sunny-sid3up spokesman, Tony Feeney said: “We are really grateful to Andy for choosing to support us this year.

“These funds will make a massive difference to what we can achieve in Glasgow and farther afield in Sri Lanka.

“We are already making plans to allocate some of the funds to help those that need it most during the Christmas period.”

