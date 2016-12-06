Adele’s album 25 and single Hello nominated for Grammy Awards

Adele’s 25 has been nominated for album of the year at the 2017 Grammy Awards, while her single Hello is up for record and song of the year.

The British singer will compete with Beyonce, who is nominated in the same categories with her album Lemonade and single Formation.

Drake’s Views, Justin Bieber’s Purpose and Sturgill Simpson’s A Sailor’s Guide To Earth are also nominated for album of the year.

Best new artist nominees are Chance The Rapper, Maren Morris, The Chainsmokers, Anderson .Paak and Kelsea Ballerini.

Singer Meghan Trainor revealed the nominees across the four top categories on US television show CBS This Morning.

The record of the year category recognises an artist’s performance as well as the overall contributions of producers and recording engineers, while the song of the year award is soley for songwriters.

Music considered for the Grammys must have been released between October 1 2015 and September 30 2016. The Recording Academy announced a rule change in June which allows for streaming-only music to be nominated.

James Corden will host the 59th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 12 February.