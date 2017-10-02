Catalan referendum: What Scottish politicians have said

Catalonia’s regional Government leader has now claimed that the area has won the right to statehood after violent clashes over a referendum.

90 per cent of those who voted are said to have backed independence as police attempts to block the poll saw nearly 900 people injured.

A crowd of protestors gather outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building in Barcelona. Picture AP

SNP politicians had been discussing the poll from almost as soon as it was called, however, the shocking scenes from Barcelona and beyond yesterday prompted comment from all sides of the political spectrum.

READ MORE: Resident reflects on turbulent weekend

Some Scottish MPs and MSPs are in the region as part of international monitoring efforts, or just as supporters of the Catalan independence movement.

Here’s what some had to say.

Even before the violent scenes that dominated news reports, the SNP, which has long-standing ties to the region, was supportive of the poll, with several politicians tweeting the #Oct1 hashtag in advance of the vote.

Tricia Marwick, former Presiding Officer at Holyrood, was at a polling station all day. At the end of her shift, she tweeted: “We have just left the polling station to cheers and chanting ‘thank you Scotland’. Am greetin’”

MEP Alyn Smith wrote: “This is not an internal matter to be silent on, the Madrid government must face consequences for its entirely unacceptable actions.”

READ MORE: Hundreds show support for Catalonia in Edinburgh

Westminster leader Ian Blackford added: “This is shocking. Spain should be unreservedly condemned by all who believe in democracy and respect. This is no way for a state to behave.”

Despite some agreeing that the referendum was unconstitutional, Labour politicians also denounced the violence.

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley said: “Violence is never the answer. This brutality must stop and the Spanish Gov must seek a peaceful & democratic solution.”

Former leader Kezia Dugdale was among those condemning Spain in the strongest terms, tweeting: “Using batons and rubber bullets to deny people ballot papers is brutal and the opposite of a healthy, democratic process.”

The official Conservative Party line, at least at a UK level, appeared to back the Spanish position, with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stating that it was “important that the Spanish constitution is respected.”

However, Ruth Davidson appeared to dissent, commenting in a statement: “We would urge the authorities to exercise restrain. Nobody wants to see people hurt. The answer will come through diplomacy, not through violence.”

Her Deputy Jackson Carlaw went even further, tweeting: “Spanish government & authorities have taken leave of their senses - actions today shameful & totally counter productive.”