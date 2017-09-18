Catalan referendum: Spanish police seize independence literature

Spain’s national police force have confiscated more than 1.3 million posters, flyers and campaign pamphlets promoting the planned independence referendum by Catalonia’s regional government.

The Civil Guard said the campaign literature was seized on Sunday during raids of an unnamed business in Barcelona province that distributes advertising material.

The police force said the trove takes the number of items endorsing the independence referendum that have been confiscated to 1.5 million.

The Spanish government has vowed to stop the planned October 1 secession vote, saying it is illegal. But Catalonia’s leaders have pushed ahead even though Spain’s Constitutional Court suspended a regional law that paved the way for the referendum and has agreed to review the vote’s constitutionality.

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs Fiona Hyslop has commented on the continued dispute between the governments of Spain and Catalonia on proposals for a referendum.

Pro independence supporters hold banners calling for voting Yes on a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region, during a demonstration in Barcelona. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ms Hyslop said “all peoples have the right to self-determination and to choose the form of government best suited to their needs.”

Polls show Catalonia’s 7.5 million residents roughly split on independence but leaning towards staying part of Spain.

