Catalan independence demonstrations planned in Edinburgh and Glasgow

A demonstration of solidarity with Catalonia is being planned in the Capital on October 1.

The demonstration, planned outside the Spanish Consulate in Edinburgh at 1pm aims to show support for the upcoming independence referendum in Catalonia, following the Spanish Government’s attempts to quash Catalonia’s upcoming independence referendum.

The demonstration is the latest act of solidarity with Catalonia by the Scottish independence movement, which has long showed support with the movement prior to the Independence Referendum in 2014.

As well as a demonstration in Edinburgh, similar events are planned in Glasgow, with a gathering on Thursday September 21 planned on Buchanan Street and another demonstration planned on October 1.

The Spanish Government has rejected a statement by Scottish ministers over the proposed Catalonian independence referendum.

Cabinet secretary for external affairs Fiona Hyslop said on Sunday “that all peoples have the right to self-determination and to choose the form of government best suited to their needs, a principle which is enshrined in the UN Charter.”

But the Spanish Government said the example of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum could not be applied to Catalonia. “Spain cannot apply the United Kingdom’s solution for the Scottish issue: our historical origins and our legal-political systems are different.”

FC Barcelona released a statement regarding the referendum stating: “FC Barcelona, in remaining faithful to its historic commitment to the defense of the nation, to democracy, to freedom of speech, and to self-determination, condemns any act that may impede the free exercise of these rights.

“Therefore, FC Barcelona publicly expresses its support for all people, entities, and institutions that work to guarantee these rights.

“FC Barcelona, in holding the utmost respect for its diverse body of members, will continue to support the will of the majority of Catalan people, and will do so in a civil, peaceful, and exemplary way.”