Castle for sale for less than Edinburgh semi-detached

A 19th Century castle that sits in 10 acres of ground has gone on sale for less than the price of a semi-detached house in Edinburgh.

Kilchrist Castle near Campbeltown, Argyll, is being sold privately by its owners for offers over £220,000.

Owner Roland Luckman, an accountant and stable owner from Birmingham, said he was sad to see it go.

He bought the Georgian-era property in February 2003 as a holiday home but has been able to use it less often in recent times.

Mr Luckman said the property now needed some “tlc” and that he hoped new owners would bring it back to its glory.

Mr Luckman said: “It needs someone to grab it by the tail and do something great with it. It could be a fabulous bijou hotel or a holiday let.

“We are sad to see it go. We love to holiday in Scotland and the castle is in a great area. We love going to watch the seals at Southend and ther are five or six golf courses around Campbeltown.

“It is also nice and close to Machrihanish Airport”

It is understood that the castle is built on the site of an old Abbey believed to have been visited by Robert the Bruce.

The land was once owned by Chief of Clan MacTavish, the sheriff at Campbeltown.

The present castle was built by Sheriff Dugald MacTavish of Dunardry, Writer to the Signet, in 1820 to replace an old crumbling manor house.

Kilchrist has six bedrooms and sits over three storeys and a vaulted lower ground floor.

It has two large reception rooms on the ground floor.

Mr Luckman estimated that the castle, which is B listed, would need around £100,000 worth of repairs to bring it back to its prime, with some of the render damaged.

He added that the interior, while needing modernised, was in “beautiful condition” with each room have a original fireplace.

Curved regency doors were another fine feature, he added.

The castle’s walled gardens include vegetable and fruit plots, paddocks, a burn, mature woodland and a wishing well.

Latest available detailed figures from Registers of Scotland show the average price of a semi-detached house in Edinburgh was £250,000. Flats in the capital sell for an average of £204,000.

