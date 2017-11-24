Carlos Pena back in Rangers squad for trip to Dundee

Have your say

Carlos Pena has been named among the Rangers substitutes tonight ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Dundee at Dens Park.

The Mexican midfielder hasn’t made a matchday squad since the Gers lost 2-0 to Motherwell in the Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on 22 October.

Graeme Murty has kept faith with striker Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS Group

• READ MORE - Should Rangers bring Carlos Pena back in from the cold?

Elsewhere in the Rangers team, Declan John returns at left back after overcoming a sickness bug with Lee Hodson dropping to the bench.

Rangers go with Wes Foderingham in goal, James Tavernier, Ross McCrorie, Danny Wilson, Declan John, Daniel Candeias, Ryan Jack, Jason Holt, Josh Windass, Alfredo Morelos and Kenny Miller.

Graeme Murty has selected Jak Alnwick, Carlos Pena, Eduardo Herrera, Lee Hodson, David Bates, Jamie Barjonas and Ryan Hardie as his substitutes.

Skipper Lee Wallace (groin), Graham Dorrans (ankle) and Jordan Rossiter (knee) are still working their way back to fitness and miss out, while there are no places for Fabio Cardoso, Aaron Nemane, Niko Krancjar or Dalcio in the squad.

• READ MORE - Graeme Murty slams Bruno Alves claims as ‘disrespectful and wrong’