Caribbean heatwave set to hit parts of Scotland

Temperatures of up to 17C are expected to hit parts of Scotland tomorrow, making it as warm as parts of Spain.

The North-east towns of Aboyne, Forfar and Banchory are likely to be the warmest.

Sabrina Lee, meteorologist at Meteogroup, said: “High pressure situated over the Azores, in the Atlantic, is known as the Azores High.

“Milder sub-tropical air is currently being fed up and around the northern part of the high this weekend with relatively warmer temperatures for the early part of this week.”

The best chance of the highest temperatures in Scotland on Monday will be to the east of high ground, in the North-east.

“Temperatures may locally reach 16/17C which could be on par with some spots in southern Spain, Majorca, Minorca and Sardinia.”