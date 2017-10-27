Carers charged with murder of missing woman Margaret Fleming

The carers of a Glasgow woman who has been missing for almost two decades have been charged with her murder.

Margaret Fleming was reported missing by her two carers in October last year from her home in Inverkip, Inverclyde

The year-long investigation by police uncovered no trace of Ms Fleming, with the final independent sighting of the 36-year-old was at a family event on 17 December 1999

Eddie Cairney, 76, and Avril Jones, 57, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday charged with murder following their arrest on Wednesday.

The duo were also charged with abduction and assault, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and fraud.

After a brief hearing Cairney and Jones were remanded in custody, making no plea or declaration.