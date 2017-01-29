Carer fired after pensioner left to die alone

A carer has been fired after a grandfather was left to die alone with a plate of chicken nuggets.

The carer put the dinner on the kitchen table for Jack Moir, 73, and left. The only other action he took was to send his co-ordinator a text – but it went unread and Jack died at home hours later from a heart condition.

His daughter Liz Moir blasted private care firm Cordia, saying: “The way my father was treated was disgusting. “On top of the grief of losing him I feel angry. How did the carer not know he was dying?”

On the carer’s last visit he noted in a daily log he put out two lots of medication and some dinner for Jack. He wrote: “Unable to wake Jack when I arrived. Left out meds. Made chicken nuggets. Informed co-ordinator.”

Liz said her father failing to take medication earlier should have alerted the carer, adding: “He was a decent man and deserved to die with dignity. Cordia failed him when he needed them most.” Entries in the logbook showed Jack had been unwell for two days previously. One written on his final morning read: “Jack still not feeling well. Still refer doctor. Asked him if I could phone daughter, he said he will after eating rice crispies.”

Liz never got a call and only found out her father was dead the next day, when a warden of his sheltered accommodation in Glasgow told her.

But she said the firm accepted a complaint upheld by the Care Inspectorate and admitted taking action against three staff, one of whom was fired. The reasons for the sacking have not been disclosed.