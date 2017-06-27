‘Career criminal’ jailed for acid assault on journalist

A man has been found guilty of attacking a journalist with acid at his home.

William “Basil” Burns attacked Russell Findlay on the doorstep of his home in Glasgow’s west end in December 2015.

Burns, who was disguised as a postman, hurled sulphuric acid into the 44-year-old’s face leaving him lucky not to be blinded.

The hitman, 56, had denied being the culprit during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. He insisted he had only turned up at Mr Findlay’s door to “beat up” the then investigative editor of the Scottish Sun.

Burns claimed the journalist had told him he had a compromising photograph of him with a young blonde woman.

He went on to state Mr Findlay – who has also written books on gangland crime – must have thrown the acid on his own face.

But a jury yesterday found Burns, of Paisley, Renfrewshire, guilty of assaulting his victim to the danger of his life.

His extensive criminal record was then revealed to the court.

In 2001, he was jailed for 15 years for gunning down a woman during a post office robbery in Linwood, Renfrewshire. In 1996, Burns was jailed for six years for threatening a security guard with a gun after he stole a cake from a Marks & Spencer store in Paisley.

He also has previous convictions for assault, firearms offences and carrying offensive weapons.

Burns had been freed early from the 15-year jail term when he attacked Mr Findlay.

The sentence had been due to expire in July 2016 – months after he struck in this latest crime.

Burns was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month. Co-accused Alexander Porter, 48, who faced the same charge and was said to be getaway driver, had a not proven verdict returned.

After yesterday’s verdict, Mr Findlay branded his attacker a “coward” and said the ruling was “long overdue”, but the “only possible outcome”.

The journalist added: “He was paid a significant sum of money to come to my home disguised as a postman.

“He threw sulphuric acid in my face and attempted to stab me on the orders of a major organised criminal who is in prison for another matter.”

Detective Sergeant Craig Warren, who led the investigation, said: “William Burns is a career criminal and he does not care about anyone other than himself and his activities.”