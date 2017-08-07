Carbuncle Awards that honoured ‘dismal Scots towns’ scrapped

AN ANNUAL awards contest which celebrated Scotland’s most dismal towns is to be scrapped.

The Carbuncle awards has named and shamed the country’s worst towns and most shocking architecture for almost 20 years.

Cumbernauld - a two-time winner. Picture: Donald MacLeod

Towns including Cumbernauld, Airdrie, Coatbridge, Glenrothes and Linwood have had the dubious honour of winning the Plook on the Plinth top prize.

The controversial contest was created in 2000 to allow frustrated citizens to vent their fury at the country’s ugliest eyesores and most ill-judged planning decisions.

However it has attracted criticism from politicians and architects who said they unfairly targeted towns instead of offering help to improve them.

Coatbridge was the winner in 2007. Picture: Contributed

Organisers have now said they feel it is no longer appropriate to single out struggling communities at a time of continuing austerity and economic uncertainty.

They now plan to launch a more compassionate contest where towns are offered assistance rather than being publicly shamed.

John Glenday, the editor of Urban Realm, the architecture journal which organised the awards, said: “We feel the time is right to relaunch and rebrand.

“The idea is to re-energise things and make it more relevant.

“We want to make it more positive, more of a tool to kick start regeneration.”

However, Mr Glenday insisted that the Carbuncles had been a force for good because they put pressure on councils to take action to improve their towns.

He added: “In New Cumnock, for example, there have been some remarkable changes since it was named Scotland’s most dismal town in 2013.

“The town hall which was derelict has been renovated and the lido, one of the last in Scotland, was reopened by Prince Charles just the other month.

“Most people had never heard of it, or its plight, until the Carbuncles brought it to national attention.”

Elaine Smith, a Labour MSP for Central Scotland, has campaigned against the awards and welcomed the news of their demise.

She said: “It’s long past time that the organisers recognised how damaging they actually have been, in particular for towns who are striving to move on from the ravages of their industrial heritage.

“At last they seem to have recognised the negative, damaging effect it has caused and called a halt to the charade.”

As well as the most dismal town in Scotland, the Carbuncles handed out prizes for worst new construction and worst planning decision.

Cumbernauld in North Lanarkshire has the dubious distinction of winning the Plook on the Plinth title for having Scotland’s “most dismal” town centre in 2001 and 2005.

Judges compared it to Kabul and described its shopping centre as a rabbit warren on stilts.

Neil Baxter, the secretary of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, had led calls from the profession for the awards to be scrapped.

He said they were “cynical, crass, commercial, stupid, unhelpful, petty nonsense that should be ignored by everyone.”