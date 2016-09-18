Car park plan to avert residents parking charges at Luss beauty spot

Campaigners in a Loch Lomond-side village swamped with tourist traffic have offered to build a visitors car park to head off charging residents for dedicated parking.

The car park on the edge of Luss, which would cost an estimated £250,000, would keep streets free for the 120 locals, the Luss Estates Company said.

The car park is being proposed on the edge of Luss to prevent residents from being charged. Picture; contributed

Barriers would prevent visitors from driving into the village, which attracts 750,000 people a year.

The landowners and community council have proposed the scheme as an alternative to Argyll and Bute Council’s plans for residents parking permits, which they oppose.

Luss and Arden Community Council convenor Ian MacEachern said: “2016 has been unprecedentedly busy and we have suffered from dreadful and dangerous traffic congestion.

“It is unrealistic to think that making Luss a restricted parking zone will on its own reduce the appalling traffic congestion.”

“Access to the village must be restricted to residents and services, an appropriate means of enforcement instituted, and additional car parking provided.”

Luss Estates Company chief executive Simon Miller said: “We have proposed an alternative plan to the council.

“We have offered the land, and to build a car park. Residents would have free access to and parking in the village.

“Visitors would park in areas close to, but not in, the heart of the village.”

Argyll and Bute Council said it had "proactively developed parking and traffic management proposals for Luss which will put residents first, while at the same time supporting local businesses".

A spokesman said: "These proposals have been developed following an extensive informal public consultation and are now going through the formal statutory process which is required to produce a Traffic Regulation Order - the means through which we can enforce parking regulations.

"Nothing has been finalised at this stage. The final plans will be shaped by the feedback to the consultation and determined by the legal processes the council has to follow.

"Our proposals protect parking for residents in the centre of the village by way of a permit scheme.

"The spaces not occupied by permit-holding residents will be time-limited to one hour, giving visitors the opportunity to park in the village for a short term.

"This creates good turnover of spaces, which is what we want.

"We are also looking to introduce a 20mph zone throughout the village to ensure effective traffic management, and to introduce charging in the off-street long-stay car park, ensuring it is effectively managed and there are enough spaces there for visitors.

"We cannot restrict access over the public road to residents only. The public are free to exercise their right of access unobstructed unless the road is stopped up or delisted."