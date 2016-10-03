Canoeists help clean up Aberdeen river

SCHOOL pupils, council staff and a team of adventurers have taken part in an unusual litter pick by canoe alongside a beautiful stretch of river near Aberdeen city centre.

Despite huge efforts from the public, land owners, councils, canoe clubs and corporate interests over the last year, there was still debris in the river from Storm Frank and litter also easily gathers in rivers and ends up on the banks.

The Clean Up Aberdeen team picked litter off the banks of the river and put it into canoes to be taken away and sorted.

Councillor Jean Morrison, the counci’s communities, housing and infrastructure vice-convener, said: “This is a fantastic effort by the pupils at Riverbank School and the two City Council teams. We really appreciated extra effort put in by community groups, organisations and companies to help keep our city clean and beautiful.”

The council’s environmental team undertake a litter pick every month in different parts of the city. Clean Up Aberdeen is part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s national campaign to encourage communities, businesses and residents to join forces to help stop litter being dropped.

