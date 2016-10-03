Cancer’s ‘invisibility cloak’ discovered by scientists

An ‘invisibility cloak’ that keeps cancer hidden from the body’s immune system has been discovered by scientists.

The breakthrough could revolutionise treatments by developing drugs that produce a protein that blocks the ‘veil’.

It’s the ‘invisibility’ phase that allows tumours to spread through the body without being traced.

These ‘metastatic’ tumours move to other parts from the primary site by outsmarting the immune system.

Researchers hope by reversing this process the tumours will be exposed to killer immune cells once again.

Professor Wilfred Jefferies, of British Columbia University, said: “The immune system is efficient at identifying and halting the emergence and spread of primary tumours, but when metastatic tumours appear the immune system is no longer able to recognise the cancer cells and stop them.

“We discovered a new mechanism that explains how metastatic tumours can outsmart the immune system and we have begun to reverse this process so tumours are revealed to the immune system once again.”

Cancer cells change genetically and as they evolve lose the ability to create a protein known as IL-33 (interleukein-33).

When this disappears the immune system has no way of spotting the cancer cells and they can begin to spread - or metastasise.

The researchers found the loss of IL-33 occurs in epithelial cancers - those that begin in tissues lining the surfaces of organs.

These include prostate, kidney, breast, lung, womb, cervical, pancreatic and skin tumours - and many others.

Working with colleagues at the Vancouver Prostate Centre and studying several hundred patients they found prostate or kidney cancers recurred quicker over five years among those whose tumours had lost IL-33.

They will now begin studying whether testing for IL-33 is an effective way to monitor the progression of certain cancers.

Iryna Saranchova, a PhD student, said: “IL-33 could be among the first immune biomarkers for prostate cancer and - in the near future - we are planning to examine this in a larger sample size of patients.”

Researchers have long tried to use the body’s own immune system to fight cancer but only in the last few years have they identified treatments that show potential.

In the study the researchers found putting IL-33 back into metastatic cancers helped revive the immune system’s ability to recognise tumours.

Further research will examine whether this could be an effective cancer treatment in humans.

This study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.