Calvin Harris and Gordon Ramsay features in 2016 celebrity rich list

DJ Calvin Harris and chef Gordon Ramsay have been named among the world’s highest paid celebrity’s of the last year.

Harris, who is originally from Dumfries, scooped £51 million ($63m) in earnings in 2016 placing him 21st on the annual Forbes celebrity rich list.

Fellow Scot, Gordon Ramsay also enjoyed a lucrative year, collecting £44m ($54m) and placing 34th.

The list was topped by pop star Taylor Swift.

The Top 20 celebrity earners were:

1/ Taylor Swift £138 million ($170m)

2/ One Direction £89 million ($110m)

3/ James Patterson £77 million ($95m)

4/ Dr. Phil McGraw £71.4 million ($88m)

4/ Cristiano Ronaldo £71.4 million ($88m)

6/ Kevin Hart £71 million ($87.5m)

7/ Howard Stern £69 million ($85m)

8/ Lionel Messi £66 million ($81.5m)

9/ Adele £65 million ($80.5m)

10/ Rush Limbaugh £64 million ($79m)

11/ LeBron James £62.5 million ($77m)

12/ Madonna £62 million ($76.5m)

13/ Ellen DeGeneres £61 million ($75m)

13/ Rihanna £61 million ($75m)

15/ Garth Brooks £57 million ($70m)

16/ Roger Federer £55 million ($68m)

17/ AC/DC £54.8 million ($67.5m)

18/ Rolling Stones £54 million ($66.5m)

19/ Dwayne Johnson £52 million ($64.5m)

20/ David Copperfield £51.9 million ($64m)