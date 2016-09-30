Calmac workers urged to accept pay offer

Workers at Scottish ferry operator CalMac are to be urged by their union to accept a revised pay offer.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said members will now be balloted, adding: “The revised pay offer tabled today has been secured through the unity and determination shown by our members and the solid work of our negotiating team.

“RMT’s executive believes that significant progress has now been achieved and we are able to put this offer to our members in a referendum ballot with a recommendation to accept.”

Ferry operator CalMac has welcomed the decision by unions to recommended to their members acceptance of a new negotiated pay offer.

Following the conclusion of talks today (September 30) the RMT, Nautilus, Unite and the TSSA have all agreed to accept the new offer.

CalMac’s managing director, Martin Dorchester said: ‘Everyone who relies on the lifeline services we provide up and down the west coast will be relieved that common sense has prevailed and that any potential damaging disruption has been avoided.

‘As a company we are just about to embark on a new journey over the next eight years with the start of the next Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service contract. We all needed to start this journey working together if we were to continue to deliver reliable services while introducing the innovative service improvements that everyone wants to see. I’m pleased after reaching mutual agreement we will now be able to do that.