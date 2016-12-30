Calls for Scots Government to target 50% renewables by 2030

CONSERVATIONISTS have teamed up with the green energy industry to demand the Scottish Government sets a new target to ensure half the country’s power comes from renewables by 2030.

WWF Scotland and Scottish Renewables made the call following what they believe has been a “landmark” year for Scottish renewable energy thanks to world firsts, record setting and innovation.

Among the milestone achievements in 2016 were the creation of the world’s first fully operational array of tidal power turbines off Shetland and plans for kite power stations and floating wind farms.

WWF Scotland director Lang Banks said: “2016 was without doubt a landmark year for renewables in Scotland, with several world firsts achieved, new records set, and amazing innovation shown.“

