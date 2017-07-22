Cairngorms landowner accused of blocking access to trail

Campaigners have accused a landowner in the Highlands of preventing the public from accessing an estate in the Cairngorms.

Three locked gates have appeared in the ‘Whisky Trial’ route near the Kinrara Estate, which is a part of the Speyside Way near Aviemore.

A potential breach of public access rights is now being investigated by the Cairngorms National Park Authority after complaints about the electronic gates were received.

Ramblers Scotland say that walkers and cyclists have been blocked from using the route after the gates appeared on three entrances to the Estate. Gates are allowed on estates under the Land Reform Act, though the owners of land are obliged to ensure that access for walkers is maintained.

Brendan Paddy, Ramblers Scotland Director, told the Herald: We fully support the CNPA in their efforts to tackle these gates, which should never have appeared in the first place.

“It’s extremely disappointing that a public body is having to spend time and money on such an avoidable problem, and that access remains blocked during the peak summer season.”

The estate has a historically uneasy relationship with public assess rights and regulations, opposing the extension of the Speyside Way on the estate.

An unprecedented Path Order was issued five years ago to ensure that the extension was constructed.

The CNPA said that they have written to the owners of the estate.