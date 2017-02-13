CairnGorm Mountain launches ski resort app

CairnGorm Mountain has launched its very own ski resort app to make it easier for snow sports enthusiasts to get the most up to date information about conditions.

The CairnGorm Mountain app has been developed by Skitude, a global organisation that connects snow sports enthusiasts around the world.

They develop apps specific to individual ski resorts or tourism destinations - and the CairnGorm app is the first one they have developed in the UK.

Features of the app include:

* Real time updates on conditions including weather, lifts, slopes information and webcams (including Loch Morlich and Burnside)

* Highly sophisticated GPS giving new generation maps and enabling you to locate your contacts in real-time on the mountain

* Social media updates from CairnGorm Mountain

* The ability to record, analyse and share activities with social media community as well as participate in challenges to win prizes

* Connection to global Skitude community

Emma Beagrie, Marketing Manager at Natural Retreats, operators of CairnGorm Mountain, said “We are thrilled that our app is now live and will hopefully make it easier for visitors to keep up to date with the ever-changing weather conditions.

“Skitude works with more than 50 resorts around the world in 8 countries and it is great news that the CairnGorm Mountain app is the first one they have developed for Scotland and indeed the UK.

“We know that our snow sports customers want this app as many have downloaded the Skitude apps for resorts abroad. This app is a great step forward and provides our visitors with an easy and effective of getting updates direct to their phone.”

Natural Retreats operates 37 destinations across Europe and the USA. The company operates three attractions in Scotland; CairnGorm Mountain, John O’Groats and Lews Castle. Natural Retreats took over the operation of CairnGorm Mountain in 2014.

