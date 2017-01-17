Cairn Energy gears up for ‘eventful’ year of drilling

Oil and gas explorer Cairn Energy today said it has an “eventful” year ahead as it plans more drilling off the coast of west Africa and eyes first oil from its assets in the North Sea.

In a trading update ahead of its annual results, the Edinburgh-based firm also said that it was fully funded for its capital commitments, with net cash of $335 million (£276m) as of 31 December, and continues to pursue new ventures as part of a “balanced portfolio”.

The next 12 months will be an eventful period for Cairn Simon Thomson

Cairn, which is targeting first oil from the massive Kraken and Catcher fields in the North Sea this year, has so far drilled six successful wells in Senegal and will embark on the third phase of drilling at the SNE discovery by the end of this month.

Chief executive Simon Thomson said: “The next 12 months will be an eventful period for Cairn. We will shortly embark on further exploration and appraisal drilling in Senegal and we continue to work towards first oil and cashflow from our North Sea assets.

“With six successful wells drilled to date in Senegal, Cairn has established a significant and growing resource base. The 2017 drilling programme aims to further define the SNE field for development and target additional exploration upside on the acreage.”

He added: “Cairn is fully funded in respect of all of our capital commitments and we continue to actively assess and pursue new ventures within the context of a balanced portfolio.”

Cairn has a 29.5 per cent stake in the Kraken project and a 20 per cent holding in Catcher, and expects net production from the developments to peak at about 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It said that total project capital expenditure for Catcher is now forecast at $1.6 billion, some $600m lower than original estimates.

The group also said that international arbitration proceedings are progressing in its bid to resolve a tax dispute with the Indian authorities, which has left it unable to sell the remaining 10 per cent stake in its former subsidiary Cairn India, currently valued at $656m – down from about $1bn before the row erupted.

It said: “Cairn has a high level of confidence in its case under the UK-India Investment Treaty, and in addition to resolution of the retrospective tax dispute, its statement of claim to the arbitration panel is seeking damages equal to the value of Cairn’s residual shareholding in Cairn India at the time it was attached.”

Cairn is due to report its results for 2016 on 8 March.

