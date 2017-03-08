Cairn demands India payout as North Sea oil set to flow

Oil and gas explorer Cairn Energy has demanded the immediate payment of $51 million (£42m) in dividends from its former Indian subsidiary as it eyes first oil from the massive Kraken and Catcher fields in the North Sea this year.

The Edinburgh-based group remains locked in a tax dispute with the Indian authorities, which has left it unable to sell the remaining 10 per cent stake in Cairn India, currently valued at $656m.

But today the firm said it has received confirmation via an international arbitration that $51m of dividends due from Cairn India are no longer restricted and it has requested the “immediate release of the sum”.

The update came as Cairn, led by chief executive Simon Thomson, said it was looking forward to an “exciting” exploration and appraisal drilling programme in Senegal, along with first oil from Kraken and Catcher, two of the largest ongoing development projects in the North Sea.

Cairn has a 29.5 per cent stake in the Kraken project and a 20 per cent holding in Catcher, and expects net production from the developments to peak at about 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Thomson said: “Cairn continues to deliver positive progress across its balanced portfolio. 2017 will see first oil from our North Sea developments and progression of an exciting ongoing exploration and appraisal drilling programme in Senegal, all against a backdrop of increased financial flexibility.”

He added: “The company remains well positioned to deliver further value for shareholders from multiple catalysts within the portfolio.”

His comments came as Cairn reported a loss of $95m for 2016, a sharp improvement on the deficit of $516m posted the previous year.

• Energy services heavyweight Wood Group is the latest occupier to commit to Abstract’s St Vincent Plaza office scheme in Glasgow.

The firm will join confirmed tenants including KPMG, Whyte & Mackay, Mott MacDonald and Registers Of Scotland at the building, which was completed in late 2015.

Wood Group’s clean energy business SgurrEnergy will occupy the second floor of the development comprising 17,249 square feet from this month on a long-term lease.

