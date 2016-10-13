Bus left hanging over river after crash

Bus passengers were left shaken after the vehicle they were travelling in narrowly avoided crashing into a river in the Borders.

The bus was left overhanging the Jed Water in Jedburgh at around 9.45am this morning after it careered down the river bank.

Picture: William McBurnie

No-one was injured in the crash but a small number of passengers were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and is looking into the incident.

The single-decker bus was stuck on a parapet close to the Duck Row Bridge.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in the Scottish Borders were called to the A68 in Jedburgh at 9.44am following a report of a single-decker bus on the parapet of the Duck Row Bridge.

“No-one was injured in the incident, however a small number of passengers were left shaken and were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

“The road was closed for around an hour while the vehicle was safely removed.”

