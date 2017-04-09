British father killed in Stockholm attack named

A Briton was among the people killed in the Stockholm terrorist attack, Swedish police have said.

A British father who was killed in the Stockholm terror attack has been described as a “talented, compassionate and caring” person.

People leave flowers on the steps at Sergels Torg following Friday's attack in central Stockholm. Picture; AP

Chris Bevington, 41, was one of four people who died when a lorry mowed down pedestrians in a busy shopping district of the Swedish capital on Friday.

A statement from his father John Bevington said: “We are all devastated by the untimely and tragic death of our talented, compassionate and caring son Chris.

“A wonderful husband, son, father, brother and close friend to many. The family requests absolute privacy at this incredibly difficult time to mourn his passing in peace.”

Four people died and dozens were injured when a lorry mowed down pedestrians in the heart of the Swedish capital on Friday.

Of the other three who died, one was Belgian and two were Swedish, according to police.

The suspected attacker was an asylum seeker who had his application rejected, Stockholm police said.

He was sympathetic to extremist groups and had been sought by authorities for deportation, according to police.

A Swedish police spokesman told a press conference: “All four deceased are now identified and family to the deceased are notified.

“There are two Swedish citizens among the deceased and there are two foreign citizens among the deceased and the countries’ embassies are being contacted as we speak.”

Asked which countries the foreign citizens were from, another representative from the police said: “Belgium and England.”

10 people are still in hospital after a lorry drove into a department store in the capital.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: “We now know that a British man was killed during the attack in Stockholm.

“We are supporting his family in Sweden and in the UK. Our thoughts are with them and all those affected at this terrible time. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with Sweden as they deal with this tragedy.”

Authorities have identified the suspect as a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

On Saturday police revealed he was known to authorities some years ago but as “a more marginal character”.

Following the attack Sweden’s prime minister Stefan Lofven said “everything indicates that this is a terrorist attack” and later vowed he would not give in to attempts to destroy democracy.

Theresa May pledged solidarity with the country in the wake of the rampage.

A Downing Street spokesman said she had called Mr Lofven “to express her condolences and those of the British people for the terrible attack that took place in Stockholm”.

He added: “She was clear that the UK stands firmly by Sweden’s side, and they agreed on the importance of working together to tackle these threats, which we all continue to face.”