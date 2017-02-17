British Airways to launch new flights from Edinburgh from £59

British Airways is to launch new weekly flights from Edinburgh to Palma in time for the busy summer holiday period.

From June the airline will begin well timed summer-only direct flights from Edinburgh to the Majorcan capital, with basic each way fares from £59.

Flights will operate Fridays throughout the summer, departing from Edinburgh at 6.15am, arriving in Palma at 10.15am local time, with the return flight at 11.10am, arriving back in Edinburgh at 1.15pm.

All flights will operate on modern Embraer 190 jet aircraft, with spacious cabins and two abreast seating so every customer can have an aisle or window seat.

Customers flying in Euro Traveller benefit from allocated seats, a generous hand-baggage allowance and loyalty points which can be used to buy food and drink on board flights or towards other trips.

Club Europe and eligible Executive Club customers will also be able to use the British Airways Terraces Lounge at Edinburgh Airport. Club customers receive complimentary food and drinks on board, a generous free baggage allowance and free seat selection and on-line check-in.

Luke Hayhoe, British Airways’ general manager customer and commercial, said: “These new summer-only flights will give our customers in Scotland the opportunity to jet off to the sunshine in just three hours direct from Edinburgh. The flights are well timed and ideal for travellers looking for one or two week holidays in Majorca.”

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s Chief Executive, said: “This announcement from British Airways adds choice to Edinburgh Airport’s growing portfolio of direct routes to key European destinations.

“I congratulate BA for committing to this service to Palma which will be very welcome for both business travellers and holiday makers.”

British Airways currently operates up to 10 return flights a day from Edinburgh to London Heathrow and London City and three return flights a day to London Gatwick.