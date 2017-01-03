Britannia rules again with record number of visitors

THE Queen’s 90th birthday has helped boost visitor numbers at the Royal Yacht Britannia to record levels.

A 12.7 per cent increase has been recorded for 2016 compared to the previous 12 months.

Nearly 350,000 visits were recorded to the vessel – which was home to the Royal Family for 44 years before being decommissioned.

Built in the famous John Brown shipyard in Clydebank in 1953, Britannia has been a floating visitor attraction since it berthed in the Port of Leith 18 years ago.

As well as having a five-star VisitScotland rating as an attraction, Britannia is also available for exclusive evening events.

Visitor numbers to the vessel are said to have grown by more than 40 per cent in the last six years alone.

Bob Downie, chief executive of the Royal Yacht Britannia Trust, which runs the attraction, said: “From day one, it has been our mission to make Britannia a destination of first choice for a high quality, value for money and memorable experience, delivered by skilled and passionate people.

“To produce record visitor numbers 18 years after first opening is an amazing achievement and a real tribute to our great staff”.

The Britannia trust has recently started work to turn a former lighthouse ship into a new 20-room floating hotel in Leith next year. The Northern Lighthouse Board’s vessel Fingal was the last boat to be built by the Blythswood Shipbuilding Company in Glasgow.