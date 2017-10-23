Britain’s Got Talent auditions to come to Edinburgh

Britain’s Got Talent will be hosting auditions in Edinburgh on Saturday November 4.

Open auditions will be held at Ocean Terminal between 12pm and 5pm.

Successful acts will then be given the chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2018 as part of the tour.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent and is open from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and

acrobats to animals.

Series Producer, Charlie Irwin, said “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety - from runner-up Issy Simpson, one of the youngest magicians ever to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio Myers.

Now, we can’t wait to see what talent your town has to offer for the 2018 series. Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

Since being crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2017, Tokio Myers has co-produced the Artists for Grenfell charity single in support of The London Community Foundation and is currently in the studio working on his debut album, which is due to be released later this year.

Among the show’s successes, Susan Boyle is one of the most famous since competiting, having sold 23 million records.