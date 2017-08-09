Brexit talks: The powers Scotland might (and might not) get

The Great Repeal Bill, or the Great Power Grab as the SNP would angrily refer to it, will be the central theme of talks today between the Scottish and UK Governments.

While there is rightly a focus on the tricky negotiations between the UK and the EU, the mechanics of Brexit, and the Tories election defeat, mean getting devolved administrations on board is also important if the Government is to secure an orderly departure from the European Union.

Nicola Sturgeon might have (temporarily) backed down from her threat of holding another referendum on independence before the UK leaves the EU, but that doesn’t mean the First Minister doesn’t hold cards in negotiations.

The Scottish Government’s primary concern is that when powers are brought back from Brussels, they will be kept by the UK authorities, even when they are in areas that are devolved to Holyrood, like Health and Agriculture.

The UK Government, for their part, are keen to avoid any kind of legislative overlap between central and devolved administrations that can be exploited as loopholes.

Here are just some of the powers set to return, and those that we are unlikely to see the Scottish Government gain control over.

Power grab?

The SNP’s line that the Great Repeal Bill, really an all-encompassing name for the hundreds of parliamentary instruments that will extricate the UK from the EU’s legislative framework, isn’t one they alone have been using.

Nicola Sturgeon has worked well with the First Minister of Wales, Labour’s Carwyn Jones, and the duo have presented as close to a united front on Brexit as two leaders from opposing parties can put together.

Using parliamentary tools known as the ‘Henry VIII powers’, named in honour of the legendary Tudor tyrant, certainly hasn’t helped the case of the UK Government.

While it might be argued it is necessary to avoid even temporary legal loopholes, the transfer of powers, or altering laws using the archaic rule is controversial.

These powers allow existing laws to be changed, or ‘corrected’ without the need for a vote in the UK parliament, meaning the Scottish Government is effectively frozen out of areas which they should be governing in.

Powers that could be transferred

The Leave campaign’s mantra was the the UK voters needed to ‘Take back control’ from the EU, but, in keeping with the Anglo-centric nature of the campaign, little heed was paid during the build up to the vote to the concerns of the devolved administrations.

This has been further complicated by recent political developments, including Theresa May failing to win a majority at the recent election, and the lack of a devolved administration in Northern Ireland, where power-sharing talks have broken down.

The default position of the UK Government in advance of today’s talks seems to be that unless it presents a problem, devolved areas will receive new powers.

This could see Holyrood given a host of new powers in areas like finance and agriculture, though the Conservatives could argue on the latter point that the CAP payments for farmers that the SNP can’t be trusted to deliver post-Brexit improvements in that area.

And those that may not

It is perhaps a sign of how seriously the UK Government is taking the issue of Brexit and devolution that the talks today are set to be led by First Secretary of State Damian Green, who is Theresa May’s de-facto deputy in Downing Street.

He said earlier: “We expect there will be a significant increase in the decision-making power of each devolved administration and we want to address this in a way which delivers certainty and continuity for people and businesses across the UK.”

That ‘across the UK’ mantra is not mere words – the Conservative Government is keen to avoid anything that amounts to a differential in the various parts of the country.

Different rules for fishing, and finance, or even justice, has UK Government authorities worried about potential loopholes.

Today’s talks mark the start of what looks set to be a long and difficult road, no matter what powers are or aren’t transferred.