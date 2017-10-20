Brexit: Leaders of 27 EU give go-ahead for second stage talks

Leaders of the remaining 27 EU member states have given the green light for preparations to begin for the second phase of Brexit talks, dealing with trade.

The move paves the way for the possible start of formal talks on the future EU/UK trade relationship in December.

The European Council in Brussels decided that insufficient progress had so far been made in divorce talks to move on to trade discussions now, as Britain had hoped.

But Council president Donald Tusk said in a tweet: “Brexit conclusions adopted. Leaders green-light internal EU27 preparations for 2nd phase.”

Theresa May has said she is “ambitious and positive” for Britain’s negotiations with the EU but there is still “some way to go” in the talks.

