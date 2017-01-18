Brexit: Holyrood will not lose any devolved powers, says Mundell

The Scottish Parliament will not lose any of its devolved powers as a result of Brexit, David Mundell has signalled.

The prospect of which powers could be given to or taken away from Holyrood as a result of the UK’s divorce from Brussels has been raised on a number of occasions by SNP MPs ever since the vote to Leave on June 23.

But Mr Mundell gave an unequivocal guarantee on the issue when it was raised by SNP frontbencher Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh during Scottish questions in the Commons.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh asked Mr Mundell: “Can the Secretary of State for Scotland confirm what he said to the Sunday Times in November that the Scottish Parliament will retain full responsibility over agriculture and fisheries following

Brexit and, to quote him, that ‘no powers will be re-reserved to Westminster’.

“Yes or no?”

Mr Mundell replied: “Yes.”