Brexit effect lessening on Scottish independence preference

The effect of the Brexit vote on support for Scottish independence is lessening, according to a new poll.

A survey by Survation following the European Union referendum in June found that just under one in five people who voted “No” in 2014 said that they would switch their vote to “Yes” in a new referendum.

Picture: Survation

This had dropped, however, in a new study released by the polling firm this week which found that those stating they would switch from “No” to “Yes” had dropped to 11 per cent.

The poll of 1,073 Scottish adults aged 16+ also showed a majority of Scottish adults would vote to remain a part of the UK if the question was put to them in a referendum.

It found that of those who said they would vote, 53 per cent would vote “No” if asked tomorrow “Should Scotland be an Independent country?”.

A spokesman for Survation said: “These figures could be a demonstration of a settling down of any potential ill-feeling towards the UK post-Brexit and could be considered as a factor when accounting for the return to a “No” majority in this most recent poll.”

Picture: Survation

The poll found that 15 per cent of respondents, who had voted for the SNP in the 2016 Scottish Parliament election, would vote No in a second Scottish independence referendum.

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon continues to retain a high approval rating amongst the Scottish electorate.

Her net favorability, which is each candidate’s favorable rating minus the unfavorable rating, was +12 with only other politician to have a positive score being Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson at +6.

Labour leader Kezia Dugdale an approval rating of -10 with Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie on -6% and Scottish Greens co-convenor Patrick Harvie on -2 per cent.

The poll was conducted between the 5th and 10th September 2016.

