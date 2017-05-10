Brexit could see hundreds of GPs quit Scotland, doctors warn

Doctors leaders are warning the profession risks losing up to 4 per cent of GPs in Scotland unless political parties can guarantee those born outwith the UK maintain the right to work here post-Brexit.

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland said 226 GPs took their primary degree from a European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Although the area is not a perfect match for the EU, it is a strong indicator of their countries of origin.

They warn that the potential loss of these GPs would cause “grave concern” for patient safety and have addressed the issue in the launch of their manifesto for the general election.

Health secretary Shona Robison announced funding of £71.6m in support of general practice in March and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged last October that an “extra half a billion pounds will be invested in our GP practices and health centres”.

Despite this there remains a recruitment crisis in general practice, with around one-in-three surgeries reporting a vacancy.

Dr Miles Mack, chair of the RCGP Scotland, said: “There is already a projected deficit of 828 whole-time equivalent GPs in Scotland by 2021.

“Our manifesto for the coming general election calls for governments to facilitate the delivery of sufficient numbers of GPs to overcome it.

“To learn that Scotland could face the loss of an additional 4 per cent of its already stretched GP workforce is extremely worrying.

“It is one in 25 of Scotland’s GPs. It could negatively affect over 226,000 patients in Scotland.

“We are calling for government to safeguard the GP workforce during international negotiations by guaranteeing the status of healthcare professionals already working in Scotland and the UK.”

He added: “Repeated surveys have shown the considerable percentage of GPs in Scotland who plan to soon leave the service as a result of overwork and consistent underfunding. An enormous and urgent effort is required in Scotland to save general practice.” With around a third of GPs in Scotland aged over 50, increasing the number of new recruits coming through medical school is now a priority across the UK.

Ms Robison said: “The uncertainty surrounding the UK’s withdrawal from the EU presents us with challenges for planning the future NHS and social care workforce.

“The contribution of EU and EEA nationals to our NHS cannot be overestimated. Doctors, nurses and care workers from across Europe help to staff our GP surgeries, our hospitals and our care homes. In the Scottish Government we’ve made clear our view that, as a priority, their right to live and work in this country must be protected, as well as our ability to attract their successors.”

ANALYSIS

Doctors struggling to cope as pressures continue to grow

GPs are facing unprecedented workload pressures against a backdrop of an ageing population with increasingly complex care needs.

There are fears the number of practising GPs in Scotland will drop further with rising workloads, recruitment and retention problems.

Added to this are concerns over multi-million pound repair bills for surgeries which could lead to closures as GPs come to the end of lease agreements.

At present around one doctors’ surgery is closing every month in Scotland due to an ever growing staffing crisis.

At least 14 GP practices have shut since the start of 2016,

Five practices have closed in the NHS Lothian area, three in Ayrshire and Arran, three in Highland, two in Fife and one in Tayside.

Strathesk Medical Practice in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, was forced to tell patients it could only offer emergency appointments between 29 March and 13 April because staffing levels were so stretched.

Meanwhile, NHS bosses are considering plans to train GP receptionists to carry out basic health checks in a bid to tackle the staffing crisis. The Scottish Government is set to roll out a new GP contract.

KEVAN CHRISTIE