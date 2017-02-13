Brewdog to give ‘paternity leave for pet owners’

One of Scotland’s leading breweries is set to give staff time off work to look after pets as part of an unprecedented new scheme.

Craft-brewing giant BrewDog has announced it will allow staff on both sides of the Atlantic an additional week of leave to help settle a new puppy or rescue dog in a new programme known as “paw-ternity leave.”

The Aberdeen-based brewers - who have enjoyed a meteoric rise since launching their first bar in the city in 2007 - will become the first brewery in the Uk and the first business of any kind in the United States to offer a scheme of this kind.

The company already allows crewmembers the opportunity to bring their four-legged friend to the workplace.

And now, all staff, including those in the brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Columbus, Ohio will be offered the puppy parental leave when it opens in the spring.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said the scheme would allow owners to take the stress out of living with a new pet.

“It’s not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home,” he said.

“So we wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.

“We always want to raise the bar when it comes to offering our staff the best possible benefits; at BrewDog, we care about two things above all else, people and beer.

“We also just really, really like dogs.”