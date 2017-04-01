Breast cancer patient pays tribute to Maggie’s Centre

A patient who was treated for breast cancer has paid a touching tribute to the Maggie’s Centre that helped make things easier for her loved ones.

Fiona Morton was diagnosed with the disease in 2010 and had a mastectomy.

Unfortunately it returned in 2012, leading to more surgery and five weeks of radiotherapy at the Beatson Cancer Centre at Gartnavel Hospital in Glasgow. Morton attended the opening of Maggie’s Glasgow in 2011 and started using the services provided by the centre.

Speaking ahead of this year’s MoonWalk Scotland – which she has previously taken part in with her daughter Ciara, as well as volunteering in subsequent years – Morton told how Maggie’s helped her husband Gary cope.

She said: “Gary hated the waiting rooms at Gartnavel Hospital, so he went along to Maggie’s instead – it was such a lovely environment. For me, it made treatment a nicer experience. It was a really pleasant place to go for a cuppa and for advice and information.

“Often you don’t need counselling, what you need is for people not to see you as an illness. You’re in an environment where folk know. The first time I walked into Maggie’s I burst into tears. It was a relief that I had somewhere to go and there were people to help me. And soon I was having a laugh over a cuppa with the information I’d needed and feeling much better.”

Nina Barough CBE, the founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk, said: “When the MoonWalk arrived in Scotland, I quickly realised that whilst 50 per cent of our funds in the UK as a whole go to research, our grants in Scotland would be better used to help improve life for those living with cancer. Maggie’s was the perfect choice, as they provide much needed emotional and practical help to people with cancer and also support for their families.

“I am constantly touched by our amazing MoonWalkers and supporters uniting together to raise incredible amounts of money by taking part in The MoonWalk Scotland.”

The MoonWalk Scotland takes place on 10 June. Sign up at walkthewalk.org