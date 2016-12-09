Brave Airdrieonians fan honoured on strip after cancer battle

A SCOTTISH football team have announced that their new home strip will feature the face of one of their longest serving fans after he sadly lost his battle with cancer.

Well-known Airdrieonians fan Mark Allison was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and told he only had three months to live. The Airdrie man battled on fighting the cancer until his death earlier this year.

The brave football fan raised almost £70,000 for a number of charities through his F**k Cancer campaign.

The League One team announced that Mr Allison’s face and signature would appear on their home shirt until the end of the season, a decision that the club said had met with the overwhelming approval of fellow fans.

Mark’s sister Julie Timmons, told STV: “I think it’s amazing - Mark would be ecstatic, a dream come true.

“Incredible but truly deserved, in my humble opinion. I just wish he was here to see it.”

The new strip will go on sale on Saturday before their clash with Stenhousemuir.