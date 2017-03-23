Boys left with chemical burns after being sprayed in face

Two 12-year-old boys suffered “significant” burns after chemicals were thrown at their faces in Aberdeen, according to local reports.

Both boys were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious burns following the incident in the city’s Granitehill Road in the Northfield area, the Aberdeen Evening Express reported.

Police are searching two youths who were thought to have been wearing dark clothing and gloves at the time of the incident between 8pm and 8:30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information after two boys were assaulted in the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

“The boys had a substance thrown at them which caused burn-type injuries.

“The area where the incident happened has been cordoned off to allow the scene to be examined.”

Inspector Jon Millar said: “This incident has left the victims with significant injuries and as a result we have inquiries ongoing to trace those responsible.”