Boy, 15, admits murdering Edinburgh mother and her daughter

A 15-year-old boy has admitted the murders of a mother and her daughter.

Elizabeth Edwards, 49, originally from Edinburgh, and her 13-year-old daughter Katie were found dead at an address in Dawson Avenue, Spalding, Lincolnshire, on April 15 this year.

A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is on trial at Nottingham Crown Court at the start of an estimated eight-day-long hearing.

The jury has been told the girl has admitted the manslaughter of Mrs Edwards and Katie, but denies their murder.

The boy admitted the two charges of murder on Monday.

Both teenagers were aged 14 at the time of the killings.