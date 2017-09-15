Boy, 14, slashed in face during school canteen fight

A TEENAGE boy suffered a deep gash to his face after being slashed with a knife in a school canteen fight.

The 14-year-old was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment following the attack at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, at 8.55am on Friday.

Police confirmed another teenage boy had been detained in connection with the incident - seen by 200 fellow students and staff.

Reports suggested the boy was slashed in the face with a kitchen knife, thought to have been brought into the school by another boy.

Parents collecting their children from the school spoke of their shock at the horror.

Mother Karen Beveridge was called by her daughter and said: “It’s worrying and frightening. I’m not frightened for myself but for my child.

“I don’t expect an incident like this anywhere, but especially not in a school.

“It’s an alarming message to get on your phone, saying that there’s been an incident at the school involving a knife.”

Speaking on the phone yesterday afternoon, the victim’s mother said: “I’m still in shock over the incident, I don’t want to talk right now. “

When asked how her son was doing she said: “He’ll be fine.”

The Evening News revealed on Thursday how a police investigation is underway after an alleged assault at Knox Academy, Haddington, in which a 14-year-old girl is said to have suffered a fractured jaw.

It was at the same school last year that Molly Young suffered serious burns when classmate Emily Bowen put drain cleaner in her viola case.

Hannah Bardell, SNP Livingston MP confirmed she raised yesterday’s St Kentigern’s incident with West Lothian Council, the Justice Secretary and the Education Secretary.

“Our thoughts are with the student affected, who is being treated at St John’s Hospital in Livingston,” she added. “This is a serious but thankfully extremely rare incident.

“West Lothian Council and the police are working with the school and those involved and I will be seeking a meeting with them as a matter of urgency.”

Labour’s MSP for Lothian Neil Findlay said: “This incident is really shocking. I went to this school as did my daughter and the children of many friends, neighbours and constituents.

“The school has a very good reputation in the community and there is always a welcoming and friendly atmosphere there. I know that the pupils, teachers, support staff and parents will be coming together to support each other and offer reassurance.

“I am sure the police, council and other agencies will fully investigate what has happened and take appropriate action. Finally my thoughts are with the injured pupil and their family.”

A Police spokesman confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

A West Lothian Council spokesman added: “West Lothian Council makes the safety of the pupils in our care our top priority.

“We have been working with Police Scotland on a number of initiatives to promote pupil safety in our schools recently, including delivering the No Knives, Better Lives campaign.”