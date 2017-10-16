Boy, 12, dies after being crushed by heavy wooden pole

Have your say

A 12-year-old boy has been died after being crushed by a large wooden pole.

Keiran Esquierdo, was playing with friends in the village of Kelloholm, near Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway, on Sunday afternoon when the accident occurred.

Police said Keiran’s friends ran to a neighbouring house to raise the alarm.

Emergency services including firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene at open ground near to the medical centre on Corserig Crescent in a desperate attempt to save him.

Officers said Keiran died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Bryan Lee said investigations were continuing and the procurator fiscal had been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 4.40pm on Sunday, police were made aware that a child had been injured after becoming trapped by a large wooden pole similar to a telephone pole in Glenaylmer Road, Kelloholm, Sanquhar.

“Despite the efforts of paramedics and emergency services, the 12-year-old boy died at the scene. The area has been cordoned off and our enquiries are ongoing.”

Inspector Rory Caldow said the accident was a “real tragedy” which would have a big impact on the small community.

“You can appreciate this has really been a tragedy,” he said.

“The kids raised the alarm at a nearby neighbours and they were really, really upset by what had happened.

“It’s devastating to the family and to the community as a whole.

“The kids are off the school at the moment and I’m sure the victim will be well known to everyone in this small community town of Kelloholm.”

He added that an investigation into the incident is continuing.

Officers described the object as “similar to a telegraph pole”.

Flowers and messages left at the scene include one reading: “Fly high Keiran, miss u so much”

People posted tributes on social media.

“As a father myself I can’t bring myself to think of the hurt that the parents of this wee fella are going through,” one man wrote.

Another post read: “Poor wean, thoughts are with the family! Rip wee man”

Rev Bill Hogg, Church of Scotland minister at Kirkconnell Parish Church, whose parish includes Kelloholm, said: “The whole community is heartbroken by this tragic event and the loss of such a young life.

“All of our prayers are for Keiran’s family and friends as they face such a difficult time.”

David Mundell, MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, paying tribute to Keiran, said: “This was a very tragic incident and my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the 12-year-old who has sadly died.

“This will be a huge shock to the community of Kelloholm which is very tight knit.

“I am sure that everyone will be doing their utmost to support each other.

Mr Mundell added: “Obviously the circumstances behind this tragedy are still being fully investigated and that will emerge in due course.”