Borders village has phone lines cut by vandals

More than 800 phone lines were cut off at a village in the Borders after cabling was damaged by vandals.

Police say the “mindless attack” happened between midnight and 2am on Wednesday in Tweedbank after a manhole cover was tampered with near Galafoot bridge.

They added that more than 800 telephone and broadband lines in the village were cut off as a result of the damage.

Inspector Tony Hodges said: “This is a mindless attack on the community, leaving many people without essential phone lines and internet services.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Kingsknowes bridge and Tweedbank areas in the early hours of Wednesday and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.”