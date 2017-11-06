Boost for Arran as new ferry terminal set to open

Visit Scotland has announced that a new ferry terminal will open in Brodick on the Isle of Arran, in what has been hailed as a major boost for island tourism.

The newly upgraded terminal will take place on November 27, with Finance Secretary Derek Mackay cutting the ribbon alongside Transport and Islands minister Humza Yousaf.

The £30m redevelopment has resulted in a new pier, a larger marshalling area and a modern terminal building that has bus stances and improved parking facilities.

VisitScotland Regional Director Annique Armstrong said: “The opening of the Brodick Ferry Terminal is fantastic news for visitors to the Isle of Arran and for tourism in Scotland as a whole.

“Scotland’s islands are a key draw for visitors – our latest visitor research shows that visitors to Scotland’s islands tend to stay for a longer period than other visitors.

“The opening of the new ferry terminal demonstrates significant investment in Scotland’s island communities, with the potential to improve the visitor journey and attract new visitors from around the world.”

The project, which took nearly two years, was led by CMAL.

Their Head of Civil Engineering, Ramsay Muirhead said:

“This is a hugely significant project for our team and we are delighted to reach the official opening of the new terminal. We hope as many people as possible can join us at the opening.”