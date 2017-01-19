Bomb squad called to ‘grenade’ found in car in Edinburgh

SPECIALIST bomb disposal experts have been called to North Gyle Terrace to investigate a hand grenade discovered in the boot of a car at 3.30pm today.

A police cordon is in place to keep the public a safe distance and the road has been closed.

Police in Edinburgh were called to street after reports of the grenade, thought to date back to World War 2, were spotted in the boot of a car.

A Police spokesperson said: “A cordon and road closure are in place to ensure the safety of the public whilst Explosive Ordnance Disposal work to dispose of the item.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.”