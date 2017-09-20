Bomb squad called out to ‘suspicious package’ in Morningside area

Have your say

Police bomb squad rushed to scene of suspicious package found in the south side of Edinburgh.

Following reports of an unidentified package, specialist Police Scotland officers attended Abbotsford Park, in the affluent Morningside area of the Capital.

Abbotsford Place is in the Morningside area. Picture: Google

The incident took place around 9pm this evening.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the force responded to a report of a “suspicious package at a house on Abbotsford Park.”

The spokeswoman added: “The package was examined by an explosive ordinance disposal team and was found to pose no threat.”

Locals reported seeing armed police and ambulances on the scene.

No injuries were reported.