Boilersuit Ball aims to raise vital funds for baby unit

THE parents of a premature baby who was born weighing less than 4lbs are hosting a novelty ‘Boilersuit Ball’ to raise funds for the medics who saved her life.

Irene Bruce and Michael Anderson wanted to do something by way of thanking the team at the Aberdeen Neonatal unit for the support and treatment they received with their daughter, Lottie.

Lottie's parents Irene and Michael. Picture: Contributed

Lottie was born at 32 weeks weighing only 3 lbs 8 ¼ oz and was admitted to the Aberdeen Neonatal unit where she needed medical assistance with breathing.

Over the following 23 days Lottie went from strength to strength until she was finally allowed home.

READ MORE: Join the people in purple to race against dementia

They are to host the Boilersuit Ball on Saturday, 25 March, at Thainstone Exchange, Inverurie, in support of Aberdeen Neonatal unit, with the event also being supported by the charity Friends of the Special Nursery.

Funds will also be raised for Macmillan Cancer Support, whose work also help those living in Aberdeenshire and surrounding areas. The ball is being held to help generate further awareness about the good work and raise additional funds for the unit and the cancer charity.

Irene said: “The staff, consultants, doctors, nurses and assistants within the unit made such a difference to the whole 23-day experience, the attention, reassurance and personal care they gave to every baby and parent was overwhelming.

“Having to walk away each day and leave your little one behind is heart-breaking even though you know that they’re in the best possible care.”

Irene and Michael decided to host a boilersuit ball to offer something a little different than the usual black tie events and formal dinners that

are held in and around Aberdeen.

With a passion for road steam engine trains, Michael was inspired to asks guests to dress up in their own boiler suits – making the dinner accessible and affordable for all.

With some company’s taking tables at the ball, their brand will be clear with employees dressed in boiler suits – with others even planning on some “glitzed-up” versions.

The ball will see guests donning their boilersuits in place of ball gowns and back tie, something a little bit different to enjoy, with all manners of colours and variations and some have even mentioned some “glitzed-up” versions.

READ MORE: Scot aims to do first solo Jordan trail trek for charity

Good food, live music from The Fundamentals for guests to dance the night away and an auction being hosted by a local celebrity auctioneer, Colin Slessor, with all money raised going towards two great charities.

The Friends of the Special Nursery is the charity of Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s Neo-Natal Unit for premature and sick babies.

The committee is made up of Parents and Nursing staff that want to give something back to the Unit by supporting the professionals who provide such a high standard of care.

READ MORE: Scotland worst in UK for mobile phone coverage

Babies taken to the Neo-Natal Unit are most likely to have been born too early or too sick to be kept on a conventional ward. Since 1984 they have helped hundreds of families through these difficult times.

Many spend a few days with their baby in the Unit whilst other babies need specialist care for longer and the Unit becomes their second home.

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer. To find out more contact theboilersuitball2017@outlook.com