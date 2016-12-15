Body of woman discovered in Strathclyde Country Park loch

The body of a woman was found in a loch at a popular country park, police have confirmed.

The discovery was made on Wednesday morning by police searching Strathclyde Country Park near Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

The body was found floating near the park’s Boathouse Gym.

Police believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.30am this morning the body of a woman was discovered near to the water sports centre.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”