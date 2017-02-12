Body of missing climber found

Mountain rescue teams have found the body of a missing climber.

The body of Charlie Clift has been found on a mountain near where he was last seen. Picture; PA

Police have identified man as Charlie Clift, 56, who had been reported missing from South Wales.

His body was discovered at 11am on Saturday February 11 by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on the lower north slopes of Meall Nan Cleireach, Fort William.

The climber has now been formally identified as Mr Clift from South Wales who had been reported missing.

Police Scotland said are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances regarding his death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.