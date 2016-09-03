Body of man found in Aberdeen park

A man’s body has been found at an Aberdeen’s Victoria Park.

Police were called to the scene this morning.

Officers and the ambulance service went to the park but the man was found dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Appeal after fatal bike crash in Dumfries and Galloway

Police Scotland said the death is being treated as “unexplained”.

The area was condoned off following the discovery to allow investigatory work to take place.

A force spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the body of a man has been found at Victoria Park in Aberdeen.

“We received a call at 8.40am on Saturday reporting a person lying in the park.

READ MORE: Two dead after motorcycle and car collide in Midlothian

“Ambulance and police both attended but the man was found to be deceased.

“Inquiries are ongoing at the scene.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY