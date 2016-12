Emergency services have recovered the body of a woman close to the view point at Dunnet Head, Caithness.

Police, a coastguard helicopter and a lifeboat crew were called out to an incident at the sea cliffs near Thurso at around 1.20pm on Friday 2nd December.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and though police say their enquiries are continuing, there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.