Body found in wood is missing William McKenna

A body found in a wooded area is that of a man who has been missing for six months, police said.

William McKenna, 39, was last seen on July 19 when he was spotted by neighbours leaving his home on Durban Avenue, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, at about 12.30pm.

The last contact Mr McKenna had with his family was on July 16 when he spoke to his mother while walking over the Erskine Bridge.

Officers carried out extensive searches, including the use of divers to scour the Forth and Clyde Canal and stopping more than 650 people in a public stop-and-speak operation.

Police Scotland confirmed that a body found by officers on Tuesday November 29 within a wooded area in Bishopton, near to the Erskine Bridge, has been formally identified as Mr McKenna.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and there are no suspicious circumstances surround his death, police added.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.